Appeal for witnesses after fatal collision on A3(M)

Published: 20th April 2021 19:35

Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the A3(M) this morning (20 April). They were called at 11.42am to reports of a collision involving two cars and a lorry at Junction 3 of the A3(M), Waterlooville.

Despite best efforts of the emergency services, the driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger from the same car has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Next of kin have been informed and are being support by specialist officers.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time of the incident. Did you witness the collision, or do you have dashcam footage that could assist their investigation?

A road closure was put in place but the carriageway has now re-opened.

Anyone with any information is asked to call on 101 with reference 44210149298.

