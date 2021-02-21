https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"I chose AboutMyArea because initially it has the most effective local promotion. It has gained the largest local following of all the community sites, and I am impressed with the way Haley promotes a..." more
- Howard Jones, Kip McGrath
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal for witnesses after fatal collision on A3(M)

Published: 20th April 2021 19:35
Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the A3(M) this morning (20 April). They were called at 11.42am to reports of a collision involving two cars and a lorry at Junction 3 of the A3(M), Waterlooville.

Despite best efforts of the emergency services, the driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger from the same car has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Next of kin have been informed and are being support by specialist officers.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time of the incident. Did you witness the collision, or do you have dashcam footage that could assist their investigation?

A road closure was put in place but the carriageway has now re-opened.

Anyone with any information is asked to call on 101 with reference 44210149298.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies