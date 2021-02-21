If the Spinnaker Tower were built today

Published: 21st April 2021 17:34

Parkdean Resorts has reimagined some of the UK's most famous landmarks to visualise what they would look like if they were built today, taking into account the needs of people in 2021, such as remote working, technological advancements and environmental issues.

Throughout history, landmarks have been built to remember significant events, to establish a location or to play a practical role. But how would they look if they were designed now?

Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower is one of the landmarks to receive a redesign, and has been optimised to support the delivery industry in this fun update!

Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth - A drone delivery hub

Originally built in 2005 as a viewing tower for visitors to look over the landscape, Spinnaker Tower has stood proudly as a landmark for Portsmouth, but what if it could be used to solve current demands facing the distribution industry?

Over the last year, online ordering has soared and pressure has been mounting for on delivery services like never before.

Here, this version of Spinnaker Tower features:

Underground warehouse stocking millions of products;

Drone delivery platforms occupied by various online retailers;

A pneumatic tube system for the efficient movement of products from the warehouse to the delivery platforms.

Elsewhere in the UK, landmarks such as Glenfinnan Viaduct, the London Eye and Stonehenge have all received a redesign - addressing high-speed travel, remote working and the future of live performances respectively.

You can view all reimagined landmarks here.

