The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Upcoming Events
Two arrested in connection with firearms offences in Havant

Published: 22nd April 2021 11:23

Officers investigating reports of anti-social behaviour relating to what we believe to be a BB gun in and around Havant Park have made two arrests.

This follows three incidents reported to us over the weekend and on Monday (April 17th-April 19th).

Officers attended an address in Havant on Monday 19 April in connection with these incidents and seized a number of weapons as well as suspected Class A drugs.

A 19-year-old man from Havant was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, firing an air weapon beyond premises, possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

A 16-year-old boy from Bournemouth was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A.

Both have been released from police custody but remain under investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference 44210147851. covery.”

