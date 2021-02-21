Appeal for witnesses after man assaulted twice in Portsmouth

Published: 26th April 2021 19:54

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted twice in Portsmouth on Friday night (April 23).

Around 9.20pm, the victim was approached by an unknown man in Commercial Road, who shouted at him and punched him multiple times in the face. Minutes later, three boys then approached the man, with one of them further assaulting him.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital for treatment.

It is believed a number of people witnesses the incidents and we are keen to speak with them.

The man is described as being between 30 and 40-years-old, Asian, with a beard and wearing a blue denim coat over a light jumper and blue jeans.

The boy is described as being around 17-years-old, white, of muscular build, wearing grey shorts and a hooded top.

Anyone with information that may assist the Police investigation is encouraged to call 101, quoting the reference 44210153356.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

