Tribute paid to Commodore Malcolm Williams CBE RN, who sadly died in collision on A3(M)

Published: 29th April 2021 08:30

The family of a man who sadly died following a collision on the A3(M) have today paid tribute to him.

Officers were called to a collision involving two cars and a lorry at junction 3 near Waterlooville just after 11.40am on Tuesday 20 April. Sadly, the driver of one of the cars, Malcolm Williams, 69, of Gains Road, Southsea, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to the retired Royal Navy officer and former Chief Executive of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society in Chichester, his family said: "Commodore Malcolm Williams CBE RN was a man of principle, fortitude and compassion and a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.

“Both his naval career and his subsequent work were immensely important to him.

"He will be missed by those that had the privilege to know him.”

Commodore Williams had a naval career spanning 31 years, during which he served as the Operations Officer in HMS AMBUSCADE during the Falklands War; the navigator of HMS ILLUSTRIOUS; Fleet Navigating Officer; commanding officer of HMS ANDROMEDA, HMS SCYLLA and then later HMS FEARLESS during her deployment to the Far East for the handover of Hong King in 1997.

He was awarded CBE in the New Year’s Honours for coordinating the joint response to crises in Sierra Leone, Kosovo and humanitarian responses to natural disasters in Mozambique and Honduras.

Having left the naval service, he was appointed as Chief Executive of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society where he turned his attentions to the welfare of merchant seafarers and fishermen. With others, he spearheaded the campaign to halt the abolition of the cheque by banks and was a staunch advocate for proper representation and coverage of merchant seafarers during the November Ceremonies. He later was admitted into the Fraternity of the Younger Brethren of Trinity House.

Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision remain keen to speak with anyone who can assist with their enquiries.

If you witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage that may assist, please call 101, quoting the reference 44210149298.

