Woman sentenced to five years in prison following assault at Southsea Bandstand

Published: 29th April 2021 16:29

A Portsmouth woman has been sentenced to five years in prison following an assault at Southsea Bandstand in 2018.

Rose Margaret Lale, 34, of Northern Parade, Hilsea, was sentenced on Friday 23 April at Southampton Crown Court for two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The sentence comes following a serious assault on a 33-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both from Portsmouth, on the evening of July 22 2018.

The court heard how at approximately 7pm, the victims were approached by Lale and another woman and an altercation began.

Lale then assaulted the two victims with a smashed glass, causing both of them injuries to their faces.

The court heard how Lale smashed a glass drinking jar over the 33-year-old woman's head before punching the 29-year-old man in the face with broken glass in her hand.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment and have since recovered from their injuries.

Police Sergeant Shaun Goddard said: “This was a nasty assault that could have had much more serious consequences.

“This behaviour was completely unacceptable and the sentence shows that we will thoroughly investigate and seek prosecution for these kinds of distressing and violent crimes.

“I hope that this sentence provides some closure to the victims on this traumatic experience.”

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.