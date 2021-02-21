Seasonal changes for dogs on the beach

Published: 29th April 2021 16:39

Seasonal changes will come into effect this weekend restricting access for dogs to certain sections of beach in Portsmouth over the warmer months. From 1 May, dogs will not be allowed on the beach at the Hotwalls or on the area between Southsea Castle and the Royal Marines statue on Eastney Esplanade.

The annual change to the rules is to help keep the beaches clean and safe for beachgoers during busier months. Dog walkers are being encouraged to explore other scenic spots and open spaces around Portsmouth with their four-legged friends until the beaches reopen to dogs from 1 October.

A spokesperson from Portsmouth City Council said: "Over the summer months residents and visitors alike head to the beach to swim, sunbathe and socialise. With more of us holidaying at home this year, we're expecting greater numbers than usual to spend time at the beach. Restricting access for dogs over busier months, helps us to keep the beaches and water cleaner and safer. We're fortunate to have plenty of other areas around the city that are ideal for dogs to exercise and explore before they can come back and enjoy the beaches later in the year."

With other popular dog walking spots getting busier as the weather warms up too, dog owners are also being asked to help keep Portsmouth's outside spaces clean and safe for everyone who uses them by:

Always bagging and binning dog mess

Keeping dogs on a lead when asked to

Teaching dogs to come when called

Walking earlier or later in the day, if possible, when it's less busy

Keep a safe distance from others to help limit the spread of coronavirus

