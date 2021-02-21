https://analytics.google.
Can you help Police find missing Anastasia from Portsmouth?

Published: 1st May 2021 13:27

Have you seen missing Anastasia from Portsmouth?

The 13-year-old was last seen in the Stamshaw area at around 4pm yesterday, Friday 30 April.

Officers are understandably concerned for her welfare.

Anastasia is described as being approximately 5ft 2ins tall, with a slim build, with dark hair worn in long braids. 

She was last seen wearing a grey baggy sweatshirt, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms, and white Nike trainers.

If you see her, or think you may have seen her since yesterday afternoon, please phone 101 with reference 44210165567.

