Appeal after serious assault in Portsmouth

Published: 1st May 2021 16:14

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Portsmouth town centre yesterday.

Officers were called just after 5.30pm yesterday, Friday 30 April, to reports of a man being attacked with a knife on Arundel Street, at the junction with Buckingham Street.

On arrival, a 19-year-old man from Fratton was located with a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, they are not considered life-threatening at this time.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you know someone matching these descriptions?

Officers would also ask anyone with CCTV or mobile phone footage to make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police on 101 with the reference: 44210165339. Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously 0800 555 111.

