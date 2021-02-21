Man charged following serious assault in Portsmouth

Published: 4th May 2021 15:51

Officers investigating the serious assault of a man in Portsmouth have charged a man.

Fabian Silva, 18, of Sedgley Close, Portsmouth, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court this morning (4th May).

The charge comes after officers attended an incident in Arundel Street just after 5.30pm on Friday, April 30.

A 19-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.



