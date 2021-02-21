E-fit released following sexual assault on Twyford Avenue

Published: 5th May 2021 16:25

Hampshire Constabulary have released an e-fit of a man they want to talk to following a sexual assault on Twyford Avenue on Sunday 14 February shortly before 7.25pm.



A man approached a woman unknown to him and hugged her forcefully before kissing her on the neck. The woman was not injured.

Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries and are now asking the public if they can identify the man pictured in the e-fit.

This man is described as:

Black

5foot 10inches tall

Skinny

In his mid-30s

Skinny face with visible cheekbones

Clean shaven

Wearing a khaki jacket with side pockets and a black top underneath.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210056262.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

