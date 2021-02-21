https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"We have only been registered with AboutMyArea Portsmouth for about 2 months. The results have been amazing. Brilliant communication tool in this era of social networking. "
- Good Neighbours
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Professional journeys of teachers explored in new webinar for local residents

Published: 6th May 2021 15:30
Inspiring local teachers will share stories about their professional journeys at an online event. They will talk about the exciting options for career progression and promotion in teaching, and take questions from people attending.

The webinar event, on Wednesday 26 May from 4pm to 5pm, is aimed at people interested in teaching, or just starting out in the profession. It's the latest in a series of webinars that aim to help potential teachers learn more about opportunities in the city.

Debbie Anderson, head of school improvement and early years at Portsmouth City Council and the webinar host, said:

"The profession provides a range of different routes for progression and promotion. There's something for everyone.
"If you are new to teaching or looking to progress, the webinar provides a great introduction, giving you the ability to ask questions to education professionals who live and work in the city."

Lloyd O'Neil, head of science at Admiral Lord Nelson School and a webinar contributor, said:

"I began my journey coaching sports in Portchester. I soon realised that teaching was for me - so I was keen to take this ambition further.

"Teaching is a rewarding career as you see young people flourish in a subject I'm passionate about."
Those who join the webinar will be able to learn more about the contributors' journey, offering an insight into their unique experiences as well as their routes into teaching. For those who want more information, attendees can submit questions as part of a live Q&A.

Jemma Clark, head teacher at Southsea Infants School and a webinar contributor, said:

"Career progression is highly personal and unique for each individual. The opportunities are there and available if you wish to take them."

The webinar acts as a great introduction for those exploring their options with information on how to join the profession.

For more information on Teach Portsmouth presents: career progression in teaching, local residents can register online at www.teachportsmouth.co.uk/webinar.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Council Elections 2021 | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies