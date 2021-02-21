Professional journeys of teachers explored in new webinar for local residents

Published: 6th May 2021 15:30

Inspiring local teachers will share stories about their professional journeys at an online event. They will talk about the exciting options for career progression and promotion in teaching, and take questions from people attending.



The webinar event, on Wednesday 26 May from 4pm to 5pm, is aimed at people interested in teaching, or just starting out in the profession. It's the latest in a series of webinars that aim to help potential teachers learn more about opportunities in the city.

Debbie Anderson, head of school improvement and early years at Portsmouth City Council and the webinar host, said:



"The profession provides a range of different routes for progression and promotion. There's something for everyone.

"If you are new to teaching or looking to progress, the webinar provides a great introduction, giving you the ability to ask questions to education professionals who live and work in the city."

Lloyd O'Neil, head of science at Admiral Lord Nelson School and a webinar contributor, said:



"I began my journey coaching sports in Portchester. I soon realised that teaching was for me - so I was keen to take this ambition further.

"Teaching is a rewarding career as you see young people flourish in a subject I'm passionate about."

Those who join the webinar will be able to learn more about the contributors' journey, offering an insight into their unique experiences as well as their routes into teaching. For those who want more information, attendees can submit questions as part of a live Q&A.

Jemma Clark, head teacher at Southsea Infants School and a webinar contributor, said:

"Career progression is highly personal and unique for each individual. The opportunities are there and available if you wish to take them."

The webinar acts as a great introduction for those exploring their options with information on how to join the profession.

For more information on Teach Portsmouth presents: career progression in teaching, local residents can register online at www.teachportsmouth.co.uk/webinar.

