Second arrest made following serious assault in Portsmouth

Published: 6th May 2021 15:43
Officers investigating the serious assault of a man in Portsmouth have arrested a second man in connection with the incident.

The 19-year-old from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. He remains in police custody at this time.

The arrest comes after officers attended an incident in Arundel Street shortly after 5.30pm on Friday 30 April.

A 19-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

On Tuesday (4 May), 18-year-old Fabian Silva of Sedgley Close, Portsmouth, was charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article. He was remanded into custody and will appear in court on Monday 7 June.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers would still like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything in relation to this incident.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting ref 44210165339.

