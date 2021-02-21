https://analytics.google.
Appeal for witnesses following Portsmouth robbery

Published: 7th May 2021 14:02
Officers are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Portsmouth on Monday (3 May)

The incident occurred between 7.45pm and 8.15pm in an alleyway between Wingfield Street and Church Street in Buckland.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was approached by a stranger who threatened him with a knife. He took the victim's mobile phone - a Space Grey iPhone 11 - before leaving the scene.

The man we would like to identify has been described as being black, aged in his 20s, 5ft 7ins tall, and of normal build. He was wearing a black zip up Puffa jacket and a blue face mask with a white pattern when the incident occurred.

The knife is described as being six to eight inches long with a black handle and gold trim.

Did you witness this incident or recognise the description of this man?

Anyone with information can contact thePolice on 101, quoting reference number 44210169296.

