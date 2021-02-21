More volunteers needed to support struggling families in Portsmouth

Published: 7th May 2021 14:13

A charity that supports struggling families in Portsmouth needs more volunteers in order to deliver vital work across the city.



Every year, volunteers at Home-Start Portsmouth support more than 250 families who may be experiencing difficulties such as family breakdown, financial pressure, isolation, illness or bereavement. Support is provided through weekly home visits, stay and play groups, and parenting programmes in the community which are all delivered by a network of trained volunteers, often parents themselves.

In the wake of the pandemic however, there is a much greater need for support and Home-Start Portsmouth require more volunteers to support their programmes and enable them to help families most in need.

Anita Woodcock, Chair of Trustees at Home-Start Portsmouth, said:

"Before the pandemic our services were much needed but as we emerge from the last 12 months, there is an even greater demand for the emotional, social and practical support we provide to parents and children during their most challenging times.

"Our volunteers play a vital role in supporting the families we work with. Through talking and listening, and offering guidance and support, volunteers can help families to overcome difficult situations, and can transform the lives of young children and parents in our community."

There are currently 69 volunteers at Home-Start Portsmouth, but more are needed. Jane Scott joined the charity as a volunteer in 2019. She said:

"It sounds like a cliche but volunteering for Home-Start not only helps vulnerable families but enriches your own life. It makes you aware of others who are less fortunate than yourself and the rewards are plentiful.

"Having an open mind, being non-judgemental, showing sensitivity and sincerity are some of the key skills required, but the training programme is very thorough. It equips you with the skills and confidence to help families that are in need of support, whether it be to guide them with parenting skills, help fill or forms, accompany parents to appointments or just be there to listen."

Home-Start Portsmouth's next Volunteer Induction Course begins on Monday 10 May. The programme takes place virtually on Zoom every Monday evening, 7-9pm, for 8 weeks. It will equip volunteers with everything they need to know before supporting families in the city.

To find out more, visit www.hsportsmouth.org.uk/volunteer or contact the team on 023 9273 4400 or office@hsportsmouth.org.uk.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.