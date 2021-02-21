Temporary repairs to the Hard Interchange

Published: 10th May 2021 14:44

Temporary surfacing repairs will be carried out at The Hard Interchange from Wednesday 12 May for three nights.



The work will fix damage caused to the road surface and is essential to ensure the continued and safe operation of the transport hub.

Portsmouth City Council is discussing with the companies who dealt with the design and build a permanent solution to the ongoing problems with the surface layer of the Interchange.

Repairs will happen at night to minimise disruption to bus services and measures are being taken to ensure that noise is kept to a minimum. Residents and businesses in the area have been sent letters explaining what is happening.

Martin Lavers, Portsmouth City Council's Assistant Director for Transport, said "We're sorry for the inconvenience caused to local residents and businesses while temporary repairs continue and we are very grateful for everyone's patience and understanding.

"Our aim is to replace the surface completely which will alleviate the current problems, so that the Interchange can withstand wear and tear for many years to come. We need to complete discussions with the designer and contractor which have unfortunately been delayed due to the pandemic. The ongoing costs for temporary repairs are part of the current discussions."

Anyone that has any questions or concerns about the resurfacing should contact the contractor, Colas, on 023 9231 0900.

