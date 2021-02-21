https://analytics.google.
Can you help Police locate wanted man, James Lawrence?

Published: 11th May 2021 14:50

Officers need your help in locating wanted man, James Lawrence.

The 35-year-old is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence in relation to a conviction for possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in October 2006.

Lawrence is from Southampton, although officers believe that he also has links to the Bournemouth area.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.

He is described as:

 
White
Approximately 6ft 3ins
Medium build
Green eyes
Blond hair

 

 

If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but contact the Police on 101, quoting 44210008407.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Dial 999 if a crime is in progress.

