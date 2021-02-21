Have you seen these rings stolen in Swanwick burglary?

Published: 11th May 2021 15:25

Officers are appealing for anyone who has seen these two rings to contact them after they were stolen in a burglary in Swanwick on Wednesday, 5 May.



The rings belong to a couple in their 90s, whose house was broken into while they were sleeping between 9pm and 10pm.

After gaining entry by smashing a patio door window, the offender entered their bedroom where they were asleep and stole a small jewellery box containing two rings from their dresser drawer.

The first ring has five large diamonds set with small diamonds in two outer gold bands, and the second has three diamonds set with two sapphires on a gold band. Neither have hallmarks due to being made abroad.

PSI Catherine Cole said: "This distressing incident is the third time the couple have been burgled in the last four years.

"We want to know if anyone has seen these rings, or been offered them for sale. If you have, please get in touch with us."

Anyone with information that can assist Polic with their enquiries can call us on 101, quoting reference number 44210172797.

