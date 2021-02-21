Appeal for information after man suffers serious leg injuries in Portsmouth

Published: 11th May 2021 16:15

Officers are appealing for information after a man suffered serious leg injuries in Portsmouth.

The man, a 32-year-old from Portsmouth, was out with friends at the Shepherds Crook pub, near to Milton Park, on the evening of Saturday, 8 May.

He believes he left at around 11pm and walked along Goldsmith Avenue towards Southsea.

He has no other memory from that time, until he woke up in the passenger seat of a stranger's parked car on Durban Road, Copnor at 4.53am on Sunday, 9 May.

He had a severe leg injury and other bruises to his body. He was also missing his right shoe and sock, as well as his house keys.

The man is described as: white, wearing stonewash skinny jeans, a plain white t-shirt, and an Adidas branded varsity style bomber jacket with a navy body and grey sleeves. His was wearing Adidas running style trainers with a navy upper, and grey stripes on the sides, and plain white trainer socks.

Detective Constable Beth Marshall, said: "It appears the man had found the car on Durban Road, parked and unlocked, and had got inside the vehicle where he passed out. When he woke up, he managed make his way home and was then taken to hospital.

"He has suffered a significant blunt force trauma injury to his right leg, as well as bruising to his left leg, shoulder and back, with injuries to the palm and side of his left hand. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where he underwent two surgical procedures. He remains in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

"It is not yet clear how he sustained these injuries and we are keeping an open mind at this stage.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area on Saturday evening or the early hours of Sunday morning who may have seen something connected to this incident. Did you see a man matching the description in the area? Did you see him with any other people, or did you witnesses a collision?

"I would also like to appeal to those living in the areas of Copnor, Milton and North End to check their gardens, and keep an eye while they're out and about for his missing property; a right footed Adidas trainer (the left footed trainer is pictured), a white trainer sock and a set of house keys.

"I would ask anyone with any information to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting 44210178250.

