Appeal after two men assaulted in Portsmouth

Published: 11th May 2021 16:23

Offciers are investigating after two men were assaulted in Portsmouth on Sunday (9 May) evening.

At some point between 8pm and 8:35pm a delivery driver was involved in a confrontation with three men he did not know on King Richard I Road, at the junction of Winston Churchill Avenue. The driver reported that during the confrontation he was punched in the face.

A number of students who were nearby intervened and one of them was also assaulted leaving him with a split tongue and a potentially broken wrist. This assault took place on the nearby traffic island.

The three men had been reportedly walking up and down Guildhall Walk with a black and green 2ft speaker shortly before the incident.

They are described as:

White

Aged in their twenties

One of the men was described as being of stocky build, with a shaved head, and was wearing jeans and a Navy blue jumper with a large white V

Another of the men was described as being 6ft 2ins tall and was wearing a grey tracksuit

Anyone who saw the men in the area at the time should call 101, quoting reference number 44210178499.

Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

