Man charged following burglary at golf club

Published: 12th May 2021 18:10

A man has been charged following some quick work by Hampshire Constabulary's Response & Patrol and Operation Hawk teams, who dealt with a report of a burglary at Lee-on-the-Solent golf club.



Police were called to the club shortly before midnight on Monday 10 May and arrested two individuals nearby.

Damage had been caused at the club and two charity boxes had been stolen.

As a result of enquiries, Peter Francis Civil, aged 37 years and of Anns Hill Road in Gosport, was charged with burglary.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court this morning (12 May).

The second man, a 38-year-old from Gosport who was arrested on suspicion of burglary, has been released from custody but remains under investigation while enquiries continue.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.