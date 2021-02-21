https://analytics.google.
Help The Orchard Park Project hit their target to breathe new life into neglected basketball courts

Published: 13th May 2021 14:20
The team at AboutMyArea Portsmouth & Island City Living is excited to be supporting The Orchard Park Project, an urban regeneration initiative, which aims to positively impact the local community through art and sport.


We are always happy for local charities and projects like this to use our digital platforms as a springboard to raise awareness of the amazing work they do and we all agreed that this project was certainly worth shouting about!

The aim of the project is to breathe new life into forgotten basketball courts and rejuvenate neglected public spaces - driving urban regeneration as well as encouraging communities to be active in an uplifting, safe and positive environment.

The ambitious project will develop the area in a number of phases. This Phase 1 : 'Promoting Play' aims to provide the community with:

  • Complete re-surfacing of existing basketball court with sports industry standard Macadam tarmac
  • New line mark painting, new court fencing, new backboards and fixed equipment repair
  • A large-format timeline of Portsmouth's basketball history displayed on the walls immediately surrounding the court
  • Tidy existing flower beds and relocate plants/shrubbery to new freestanding planters - designed by Portsmouth's own Garden Angels - to help with ongoing maintenance and provide integrated spectator seating to watch the courts from
  • New pedestrian entrance on Goldsmith Ave side (next to zebra crossing) to increase access and tackle anti-social behaviour in currently under-used areas of the park
For the full story and to support the project, head over to their Crowdfunder page


 (Video and picture credits to Ollie Denny of Black Anchor Films)


