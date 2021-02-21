https://analytics.google.
CCTV images released as part of Portsmouth assault investigation

Published: 13th May 2021 14:34
Officers would like to speak to these individuals after two men were assaulted in Portsmouth.

At some point between 8pm and 8:35pm on Sunday (9 May) a delivery driver was involved in a confrontation with three men he did not know on King Richard I Road, at the junction of Winston Churchill Avenue. The driver reported that during the confrontation he was punched in the face.

A number of students who were nearby intervened and one of them was also assaulted, leaving him with a split tongue and a potentially broken wrist. This assault took place on the nearby traffic island.

The three men had been reportedly walking up and down Guildhall Walk with a black and green 2ft speaker shortly before the incident.

They are described as white and in their twenties.

Officers would like to speak to the men pictured about what happened - so if you are one of them, please get in touch with them.

If you know them, or have any information in relation to this incident, call 101, quoting reference number 44210178499.

Witnesses can also phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Do you want to keep in touch with what is going on in your area? Sign up to Hampshire Alert to receive direct alerts on crimes, appeals and community news. Just go to the Hampshire Alert homepage.

