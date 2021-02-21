Gunwharf Quays expands womenswear offering with Ghost London

Published: 14th May 2021 11:41

Gunwharf Quays Waterfront Outlet Shopping is welcoming Ghost London to its womenswear line-up, with a 1,624 sqft retail unit opening on May 5th.



The iconic British brand, Ghost London, launched three decades ago and has since become an established fashion house producing women's contemporary clothing. Maintaining a contemporary vintage feel across all designs including bridal and ready to wear collections, Ghost is known for its feminine aesthetic, modern silhouettes and signature garment dyed pieces. All garments are easy to wear, to care for and can be worn by women of all ages and shapes. Every design is a celebration of women.

Ghost London will be opening with an up to 50% off offer across its inventory, which will include its ready-to-wear collection, alongside its iconic bridal offering.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director at Gunwharf Quays, said: "At Gunwharf Quays we strive to offer our customers the best possible shopping experience and we're delighted to welcome a much-loved British brand to our portfolio, as Ghost London opens its doors this week.

"Womenswear has always been extremely popular amongst our visitors and the arrival of this new store will significantly enhance our offering. Alongside a beautiful range to suit any bridal party, our guests can also refresh their wardrobes with a great collection of ready-to-wear pieces in time for the summer."

Nadia Gohir, Digital Marketing Manager at Ghost London, said: "We're delighted that a loyal customer base through testing times has enabled us to invest in a new outlet store, and where better to expand our offering within the outlet retail space than Gunwharf Quays. We can't wait to open our doors and see what this new chapter will bring."

Gunwharf Quays Waterfront Outlet Shopping is open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.