Appeal after distinctive bikes were stolen in Southsea burglary

Published: 14th May 2021 11:54

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for information following a burglary in Southsea.

During the burglary, which took place in Devonshire Avenue between 11pm on Monday 3 May and 7am the following day, two electric bicycles were stolen. Entry had been forced to the garage.

The bicycles are both a combination of black and grey, with one being a CUBE Reaction Hybrid Pro 625 and the other being a CUBE Reaction Hybrid Pro 500.

Officers investigating the burglary have been carrying out enquiries in the area and are keen to speak with anyone who may have information that will assist them.

Did you see or hear anything suspicious on that night? Or have you seen or been offered bicycles matching this description for sale?

Perhaps you work in a bike shop, and someone has brought these bikes in either to sell or for technical assistance?

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44210169704.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org/

 

