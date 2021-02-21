Hampsire Constabulary will recognise International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT)

Published: 15th May 2021 13:24

On May 17 Hampshire Constabulary will recognise International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

The date marking IDAHOBIT was originally selected to commemorate the decision to remove homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases from the World Health Organisation on May 17, 1990.

Hampshire Constabulary promotes LGBT+ inclusion through an active LGBT+ resource group and through our LAGLOs for Safer LGBT+ communities.

LAGLOs are police officers and police staff who have voluntarily received additional training to support and continue strengthening relationships between the police and the LGBT+ community.

The LAGLOs aims are to:

build trust and confidence within LGBT+ communities.

encourage the reporting specifically of homophobic, biphobic and transphobic hate crimes; domestic abuse and sexual violence.

support LGBT+ witnesses and victims of crime

Co-chair of the Hampshire Constabulary LGBT+ Resource Group, Inspector Scott Johnson said, “LAGLOs help Hampshire Constabulary reinforce its approach for Safer LGBT+ communities. Our LAGLOs all have specific skills alongside extra experience and training to manage issues with our LGBT+ communities.

“Hate crimes and hate incidents can take place anywhere – at home, in the street, at work, online or at school. No one should have to live with the fear, anxiety and consequences of hate. These are incidents which are motivated by hostility or prejudice based on your actual or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, race or religion.

“Reporting it when it happens will help the police to deal with it and may prevent these incidents from happening to someone else. You will also help the police understand the extent of hate crime in your local area so they can better respond to it.

“If you've been the victim of crime because of your sexual orientation or gender identity, you can speak to any police officer or member of staff.

“If you want to speak to someone with a greater understanding of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities, you can always ask to speak with one of our LAGLOs, all of whom have additional training, skills and experience regarding these issues.

“We also know there are many instances where people may not wish to report their experience directly to the police, and Third Party Reporting Centres provide an alternative means of reporting hate crime in a manner led by the victim.”

Examples of hate crime include:

Physical attacks, such as physical assault, damage to property, offensive graffiti and arson;

Threat of attack, such as inciting hatred by words, pictures or videos, offensive letters, abusive or obscene telephone calls, groups hanging around to intimidate, and unfounded malicious complaints

Verbal or online abuse, insults or harassment, such as taunting, offensive leaflets and posters, abusive gestures, dumping of rubbish outside homes or through letterboxes, and bullying at school or in the workplace.

To find out more please visit: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/hco/hate-crime/

How to report hate crime:

Report to police online (www.hampshire.pnn.police.uk) or 999 in an emergency.

Visit the True Vision website at http://www.report-it.org.uk/home

Contact or visit a Third Party Reporting Centre – more information can be found here: https://www.hampshire-pcc.gov.uk/get-involved/taking-action/hatecrime

