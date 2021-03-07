Portsmouth

>

News

>

Local News Portsmouth's pandemic heroes celebrated in the Coronavirus Civic Awards Published: 18th May 2021 17:09 Portsmouth's pandemic heroes have been recognised by Portsmouth City Council at this year's mayor making ceremony. The city's new Lord Mayor, Councillor Frank Jonas, together with Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Rob Wood, presented Coronavirus Civic Awards to individuals, organisations and businesses that have gone the extra mile to help others during the course of the pandemic. The nine Coronavirus Civic Award and one Youth Civic Award recipients include local community volunteers, a foodbank, the mortuary team at Queen Alexandra Hospital, the Duke of Buckingham pub in Old Portsmouth, and Pompey in the Community. They were each chosen for an award by an independent panel made up of representatives from Portsmouth's public health team, the local business community, and voluntary sector, as well as a cross-party group of councillors. In total, the council received over 120 nominations for the Coronavirus Civic Awards. Every nominee will be awarded a certificate from the Lord Mayor in recognition of their hard work over the past year, be it providing help to people who were shielding, cooking meals for those in need, keeping community spirits high, or caring for others in times of illness or loss. Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Frank Jonas, said: "This year the civic awards focus on those who have significantly contributed to the city during the pandemic. Each person, business or group recognised has made a huge difference to people in the city during this incredibly challenging time. Some are well known in Portsmouth, while others have made a quieter, but nonetheless significant contribution. They have all gone above and beyond their usual job or volunteering role to keep critical services going and support the most vulnerable people in our community, as well as those who have fallen ill with coronavirus. On behalf of the people of Portsmouth, I would like to say a heartfelt thank you." The 2020 Coronavirus Civic Award recipients are: The mortuary team at Queen Alexandra Hospital. In recognition of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on this small team, with the implications of the significant increase in deaths. For the team's tireless work at such a very difficult time for the city. The Duke of Buckingham Pub, Old Portsmouth. For significant contribution to the wellbeing and protection of the citizens of Portsmouth during the coronavirus pandemic by providing over 50,000 nutritious meals for the elderly, vulnerable and those self-isolating. Fiona Loew. For the selfless and generous giving of her time to hand sew over 1,800 cloth masks for use by the community, health care workers and the homeless at their time of need during the coronavirus pandemic. St Margaret's Community Church Foodbank. For the tremendous amount of work the team at St Margaret's Church has undertaken organising the growth and expansion of their foodbank in order to provide a high level of support to the vulnerable members of the Portsmouth community. For vision, commitment, dedication and selflessness. Tina Moth. For her work on Spinnaker Ward, St Mary's Hospital. For her kindness and generosity, both materially and in spirit, to patients on the ward during the coronavirus pandemic, when they could receive no visitors during such a difficult and frightening time. Jackie Peters. For outstanding dedication, selflessness and passion in support of the work of Portsmouth Foodbank. Helping the most vulnerable in the city during the coronavirus pandemic. Pompey in the Community. For significant support to the most vulnerable within the community, by developing and organising a system to purchase, store and deliver food to those in need throughout the city. For the team's kindness, compassion and selflessness. Asghar Shah. For outstanding volunteer work during the coronavirus pandemic. Providing support for the most vulnerable in the city and encouraging others to do the same. For working to dispel misinformation and making a significant difference to the wellbeing of fellow citizens. Jeanette Warren. For organising the cooking, transportation and delivery of nutritious food to the vulnerable and self-isolating throughout the community during the coronavirus pandemic. For her hard work, dedication, selflessness and kindness at such a difficult time. The Youth Coronavirus Civic Award was presented to Jordan O'Sullivan. For work in the care sector during the coronavirus pandemic. For her compassion for those in her care and support to their families and friends. For her tireless determination, selflessness and outstanding level of care-giving. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.