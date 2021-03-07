https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Portsmouth man sentenced to more than five years in prison for drug offences

Published: 18th May 2021 17:14
An 18-year-old man from Portsmouth has been sentenced to five years and five months in prison after admitting to a number of charges in relation to drugs offences in the city.

Shariff Shakur, of Samuel Road, Fratton, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, as well as common assault of an emergency worker.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how on Friday (14 May) officers conducting a curfew check on Shakur's address on Sunday 10 January were alerted to some suspicious activity which lead them to believe that drug dealing was taking place.

On arrest, Shakur became violent and made several attempts to punch an attending officer.

No-one was injured and Shakur was taken into custody.

Following his arrest, the court heard how officers had located a large amount of cash, a burner phone and suspected Class A drugs within the property.

Portsmouth Central Inspector Marcus Kennedy said: "Our local High Harm Team, alongside our neighbourhood policing teams, continue to work hard on disrupting drug activity in the city and we are pleased with this result.

"We are wholeheartedly committed to preventing and reducing the harm committed as a result of drug-related activity and criminality. We know from having spoken to local residents how much Shakur's behaviour has negatively impacted people's lives and this is simply not acceptable.

"We're dedicated to improving the quality of life for our communities while reducing crime, and hope that this result offers some reassurance to the residents impacted by drug related harm and associated criminal activity.

"We will continue to keep up the pressure on those known locally to us as being involved in drug-related activity.

"Anyone who suspects that this type of activity may be taking place in their local neighbourhood is asked to contact us by using our online reporting portal or by calling 101.

"Every call you make helps us to build a strong intelligence picture and enables us to take positive action and bring offenders to justice."

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Council Elections 2021 | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies