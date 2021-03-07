https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Island City Living Mobile App

Testimonials

"Sanctuary Vets love working with AMA, mainly because of the phenomenal support and enthusiasm that is offered by Haley. We are a family run business surrounded by corporate veterinary practices whic..." more
- Sue Burden, Sanctuary Vetes
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

New Musical Theatre and Jazz Network launches

Published: 18th May 2021 17:33
A new network to explore the relationships between jazz and musical theatre has been launched by the University of Portsmouth and Birmingham City University.

Bringing together international scholars, musicians, actors and industry workers, the network aims to stimulate new debate and exchange ideas about connections between musical theatre and jazz.

It is funded by a grant from the Arts Humanities Research Council (AHRC) research networking scheme.

Dr George Burrows, Reader in Performing Arts at the University of Portsmouth, said: "This new network aims to explore what can be gained by working across or between the two forms. Musical theatre references jazz in its music and performance styles and in its representations of race, gender, sexuality and class. Conversely, jazz has adopted features of musical theatre in its repertoire of standards and approaches to performing, recording and marketing.

"While such intersections have sometimes been acknowledged, the understandings, features and practices common to both forms have not been explored in detail before or considered for their meanings and developmental potential."

The network will discuss musicals such as Pal Joey, Gypsy, Chicago, City of Angels and Lady Day and will explore what happens when jazz musicians create work with musical theatre professionals.

Its first events will take place later this month, which include keynote talks on ‘The growth of jazz dance on stage: how black movement transformed musical theatre' and ‘Revolutionary Arias: Four Saints in Three Acts, Porgy and Bess and the Sound of the Black Feminist Avant-Garde'.

To book a free place, please visit Eventbrite here.

For more information on the network, visit Portsmouth University's website here.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Council Elections 2021 | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies