Appeal for information following assault in Cosham

Published: 20th May 2021 17:26

Officers are appealing for information following an assault at the Kwiki Mart store on Halstead Road, Cosham.



On Friday 30 April at 12.30pm a man entered the store and assaulted a staff member before leaving the premises. The staff member received minor injuries to his head, face and hand and was treated at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now turning to the public for help. They would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from the man pictured, who was seen in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who recognises him.

Anyone with information can phone 101 with reference 44210164766.

Alternatively you can phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111

