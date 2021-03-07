Call for tourism champions to help celebrate the city and welcome back visitors

Published: 21st May 2021 13:43

With many of Portsmouth's top attractions now reopened and ready to go for the summer season, Visit Portsmouth is calling on people to become cheerleaders for the city and re-launching its free, online training scheme, Portsmouth Champions, to mark English Tourism Week (22 to 31 May).

On 28 May, Stephen Morgan MP will also be visiting several of Portsmouth's world-class attractions, including the D-Day Story, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and the Spinnaker Tower, to highlight the importance of the city's tourism sector and encourage people to join the Portsmouth Champions scheme.

The scheme is designed to ensure everyone working or volunteering in customer-facing roles across the city has the knowledge, skills and enthusiasm they need to promote everything Portsmouth has to offer. With many people planning to holiday in the UK this year, the programme will enable those in the city's tourism sector to welcome visitors full of information and passion for Portsmouth.

The training is completely free and can be undertaken by anyone - simply visit portsmouthchampions.co.uk to sign up. There are two modules - the first is on the customer service basics and the second covers all things Portsmouth.

Cllr Ben Dowling, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "It's been a tough time for the tourism sector but as the city reopens as a destination and welcomes back visitors, we want to celebrate everything our historic and dynamic city has to offer. Attractions in Portsmouth have worked incredibly hard to make sure that people can feel safe when they visit. As holiday season begins, our Portsmouth Champions will be important cheerleaders for all things Portsmouth and help boost our local visitor economy."

The Member of Parliament for Portsmouth South, Stephen Morgan, added: "Our city has an incredible amount to offer, with the tourism industry being a vital contributor to our local economy. It's why I am really keen to support the Portsmouth Champions scheme and have launched my own ‘Pride in Portsmouth' campaign as a call to action for our community to celebrate and visit our local businesses, key cultural and sporting assets and shine a light on the access to those hidden gems. I hope this will help to keep the pound in Portsmouth and secure our local economic recovery."

In preparation for reopening, many destinations have made sure they have the right coronavirus safety measures in place to meet Visit Britain's national 'We're good to go' standard for covid-safe tourism. Visit Portsmouth is also working hard to make sure the city's tourism industry bounces back after the pandemic, continuing its major campaign ‘Portsmouth: Put the wind in your sails'. The campaign encourages people outside the city to plan a summer trip to Portsmouth to enjoy the attractions, seafront, shopping and events.

