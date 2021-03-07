Family pay tribute to man who died following collision on B2177

Published: 21st May 2021 13:52

The family of a man who died following a serious road traffic collision on the B2177 have paid tribute to him.

Hampshire Constabulary were called at around 5pm on Saturday, 1 May when a blue Kawasaki ZR750 motorcycle was involved in a serious collision. At the time the rider was travelling east on the B2177 on Winchester Road towards Bishop's Waltham.

The motorcyclist, Jamie Pinnock, 33, from Westman Road, Winchester, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries but sadly died in hospital on May 12.

Paying tribute to Jamie, his family said: "As a family Jamie's untimely passing has left a massive void in our lives. Jamie's personality was full of wit, sarcasm, love and loyalty and we would love nothing more than to be the target of his jokes one more time.

"We will be eternally grateful to the staff at Southampton's Intensive Care Unit and to Georgi and her family, who were at the scene and have reached out to show such compassion as total strangers to help our family and Jamie through this heart-breaking time.

"The outpouring of support and condolences from people who knew Jamie and also total strangers has left us overwhelmed with gratitude. We as a family can never thank people enough."

Officers investigating the exact circumstances of this collision are still keen to speak to anyone who can help with their enquiries. If you have any information or dash-cam footage, please call us on 101, quoting 44210166661.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

