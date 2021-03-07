https://analytics.google.
Can you help locate 15-year-old Luis?

Published: 21st May 2021 15:46
Can you help find missing Luis from Southampton?

The 15-year-old from Romsey Road was last seen on May 15 and did not come home that day.

Hampshire Constabulary, along with Luis' family, are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and are now asking the general public to report any sightings.

Luis is described as Black, approx. 5ft 10ins tall, slim build and was last seen wearing a blue or grey tracksuit.

He is believed to still be in the Southampton area.

If you have seen Luis today, please call 101 quoting incident 44210193254.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

