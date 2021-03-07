Cancer Contact Therapy comes to Southsea Bathing Hut

Published: 26th May 2021 12:18

Portsmouth based natural skincare company, Southsea Bathing Hut, has announced that it will be offering a new programme of massage and facial treatments, specially designed for people living with or beyond cancer.



Cancer Contact Therapy will be available at the Lagoon Treatment Room, which is the boutique treatment space within Southsea Bathing Hut's shop at 2c Albert Road, PO5.

Founder Samantha Worsey, whose mother Patricia died of pancreatic cancer in January 2019, explains, "I started Southsea Bathing Hut with mum in 2015, so when we lost her just 4 months after diagnosis, I knew I wanted to do something to honour her legacy. Many salons and spas refuse services to those living with cancer, due to lack of specialist training. We are so pleased to be able to offer a safe and accessible treatment for those who have been diagnosed with cancer."

All of Southsea Bathing Hut's Cancer Contact Therapy treatments are accredited by the Complementary Medical Association and have been developed alongside oncology experts. They include specially adapted facial, manicure, pedicure and massage. Treatments use techniques such as reflexology, acupressure and comfort massage, designed to be gentle and non-invasive.

Treatments will be performed by Natural Skincare Therapist, Hannah Seager, who also lost her mother to cancer. Southsea Bathing Hut funded Hannah to complete specialist training at the Made for Life Foundation, a charity which supports those coping with and recovering from cancer. Hannah says, "Each person's cancer journey is different. So each treatment will be carefully adapted and tailored to suit every individual's needs or limitations. We can't wait to welcome clients to these very special treatments".

More information about Cancer Contact Therapies at Southsea Bathing Hut can be found at: southseabathinghut.co.uk

