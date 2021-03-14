Researchers are calling for volunteers in Portsmouth to take part in a trial of a third COVID vaccine booster

Published: 28th May 2021 16:06

Portsmouth Research Hub, part of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust is one of the sites running the Cov-Boost trial to see which of the existing vaccines could be used in a future vaccination booster programme.

The study, being led by University Hospitals Southampton, will give experts behind the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination programme a better idea of how effective a third booster of each vaccine is, in protecting an individual from the virus.

The team at the Portsmouth Research Hub, at the John Pounds Centre in Portsea, want to hear from people in the city who are aged 30 years old and over and received their first COVID-19 vaccine between December 2020 and January 2021, and their second dose between March 2021 and early April.

Volunteers will receive up to £180 to reimburse them for their time, travel and inconvenience.

Consultant respiratory physician Alex Hicks from Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), which runs the hub, said: “The success of the national COVID-19 vaccine program has made a huge difference to all our lives and meant that we can look forward to the summer with much more hope. Going forwards, though, there are still unanswered questions as to whether we will need additional booster vaccines to continue to protect us and our communities.

“At the Portsmouth Research Hub, we are looking for volunteers over the age of 30 who have already had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, to participate in a study where they are given a third vaccination. This will allow us to see what additional protection they gain and importantly guide both national and international vaccine programs that will shield us all from the worst effects of COVID-19.”

The Portsmouth Research Hub was set up by PHU and the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), alongside other local health and care organisations, in March this year to support COVID-19 vaccine research.

Alex added: “In the future, it will be used as a space to host a wider range of research studies and aims to create more opportunities for the people of Portsmouth and its surrounding areas to get involved in health and care research.”

For further information regarding the study or to apply to take part, please visit www.covboost.org.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.