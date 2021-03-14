https://analytics.google.
London man sentenced to four years in prison for drugs offences in Portsmouth

Published: 28th May 2021 16:17
A 23-year-old man from London has been sentenced to four years in prison after admitting Class A drugs charges in Portsmouth.

Ikiva Heaven, of Avenons Road, Plaistow, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine and was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday (26 May).

The court heard how on January 30 2019, patrolling officers witnessed what they believed to be a drug deal between Heaven and another person on St Andrews Road, Southsea.

Heaven was subsequently found to be in possession of a drug line phone from which a number of offers to supply Class A drugs had been made and he was arrested.

A search of the property Heaven had been seen to go into uncovered a phone, a small quantity of cannabis, Class A drugs and almost £300 in cash.

Detective Sergeant Tom Hewitt said: "Our specialist officers work proactively to target drug dealers who come to Portsmouth with the aim of selling drugs.

"This sentence is another good result for Portsmouth and shows how we continue to disrupt this type of activity in the city.

"If you have any information about drug dealing call 101 or in an emergency, or if a crime is in progress, call 999."

 

More:
Local News
