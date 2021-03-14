Neighbourhood Watch Newsletter: June 2021

"When I think about marketing & advertising and getting straight to the local people of Portsmouth the first person I think of is Haley Storey and AboutMyArea. For over two years we have worked with Ha..." more
"When I think about marketing & advertising and getting straight to the local people of Portsmouth the first person I think of is Haley Storey and AboutMyArea. For over two years we have worked with Haley and I can honestly say the coverage we get is brilliant. For news and information about Portsmouth, she is always my first point of call if it’s her Website, Twitter or Instagram account you will get to what is going on in the area. "
- Martin Waters