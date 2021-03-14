https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
City Fibre

Testimonials

"When I think about marketing & advertising and getting straight to the local people of Portsmouth the first person I think of is Haley Storey and AboutMyArea. For over two years we have worked with Ha..." more
- Martin Waters
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Family pay tribute to man who died in M3 collision

Published: 2nd June 2021 17:41
The family of a Southampton man who sadly died following a collision on the M3 have paid tribute to him.

Police were called at around 2pm on Friday, 21 May to the collision, which involved a black Harley Davidson motorcycle and a white Volvo HGV lorry between junctions 8 and 9 of the southbound carriageway.

Sadly the motorcyclist, Michael James, aged 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: "Mike was a great young man with a big heart who will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.

"He was fondly known as "Tuns" to his many friends and family due to his fun personality, and things were certainly never dull when Tuns was around.

"Our lives will never be the same again without him and a huge hole has been left in our hearts.

"We would like to thank all the emergency services involved and members of the public who helped Mike on this tragic day, we will be forever thankful."

His daughters Jessica, aged 21 and Megan, aged 16, added: "We are heartbroken at losing our Dad. He was an amazing Dad and we loved him dearly. He will always be in our hearts."

Officers are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should call 101, quoting reference number 44210196667.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies