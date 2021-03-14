Blue Cross warns of weather dangers for pets as temperatures soar

Published: 3rd June 2021 10:49

With temperatures set to soar this weekend and well into next week, Blue Cross is warning owners of the dangers of pets in the heat and is offering advice to keep pets safe in the sun.

Flat-faced breeds, such as French bulldogs, pugs, British bulldogs and Persian cats, are at a greater risk of heatstroke and can even collapse as their short muzzles can make breathing difficult, therefore it is much harder for them to cool.

Older pets and those who are overweight also struggle in the heat.

Caroline Reay, Head of Veterinary Services at Blue Cross, said: "Just recently we treated a French bulldog who had been taken out on a run who had collapsed.

"While we enjoy the sunshine and warm weather it is important to make sure our pets are kept safe. They can quickly overheat and sometimes this can be extremely dangerous and even fatal. The heatwave will certainly prove too hot for most of our pets, so please do walk dogs early in the morning and late at night when temperatures are lower.

"Never leave your pet alone inside a car, even with windows open it can quickly become like an oven and dogs become overcome with the heat."

Many owners don't realise hot tarmac can easily burn their pet's paws. A simple test to check if the tarmac is too hot to walk your dog is to take your own shoes off and stand on the path. If you are unable to keep your feet on the path for five seconds, then it is not safe to walk your dog.

And it's not just dogs that are at risk of injury during the hot weather.

Blue Cross's animal hospitals regularly treat cases of cats falling from heights, resulting in broken bones, internal injuries and sadly sometimes, death.

The pet charity advises owners to put up screens and netting at windows to prevent inquisitive pets falling from windows and to keep balcony doors closed. Owners can also install tip and tilt windows.

The charity also regularly gets questions about feeding dogs ice cubes to cool pets down.

Caroline adds: It's fine to give your dog ice cubes in the hot weather but make sure the size of the cube is appropriate to the size of the dog. For smaller breeds only offer small cubes or ice shavings."

Blue Cross also advises:

Walk your dog during cooler times of day in the early morning or evening and avoid strenuous games.

Make sure your pet has access to clean water at all times, ideally in a large bowl filled to the brim. Older animals, particularly cats, are vulnerable to dehydration.

As a general rule, if it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your pooch's paws. If your dog is one that needs a long walk to burn off excess energy, find other ways to stimulate them instead.

Light-coloured dogs and cats can get sunburnt which can lead to skin cancer. Keep sunbathing pets indoors when the sun is strongest. You can also apply a non-toxic human sunscreen or one specifically for pets to vulnerable areas like ears and noses.

Pets with thick fur will need regular grooming and even a trim to prevent them overheating. Seek advice from a professional groomer.

For small pets like rabbits and guinea pigs, make sure their hutches and runs are in shady areas so they can keep cool and make sure they are clean at all times with water topped up.

Make ice cubes with your pet's favourite treat inside.

Have a paddling pool with cool water in the garden for dogs to play in.

If you suspect your animal is suffering from heatstroke, remove them to a cool place, dampen their coat with tepid water on a towel and contact a vet immediately. Avoid overcooling, especially small pets.



For more advice on how to keep your animal safe this summer visit www.bluecross.org.uk/summer

