Can you help locate 31-year-old Belinda Boyd?

Published: 3rd June 2021 15:39

Can you help Hampshire Constabulary find missing Belinda Boyd from Portsmouth?

The 31-year-old went missing from her home address on St James's Street, Portsmouth, on Monday 31 May and was last seen on Commercial Road that evening at 8.50pm.

Officers, along with Belinda's family, are growing increasingly concerned for her safety and are now asking the general public to report any sightings to us.

Belinda is described as white, of proportionate build and with dark hair normally worn down to her shoulders.

Belinda was last seen wearing a plain white t-shirt and a floral jacket.

If you have seen Belinda this week, please call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting incident 44210215312.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

