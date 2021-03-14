Witness appeal following robbery on Kirby Road

Published: 3rd June 2021 15:44

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a robbery on Kirby Road, near to the junction with London Road, on Monday 31 May.

At around 10pm, a man punched a 17-year-old boy in the face causing him to fall off his bike. The man then cycled off on the bike, described as an orange Whyte Shoreditch bike, towards Beresford Road.

The teenager sustained minor injuries to his face.

The man is described as:

White

Aged between 30 and 40 years-old

Around 5 foot 6 inches/5 foot 7 inches tall

Stocky build

Bald with no facial hair

Wearing a white short sleeved t-shirt and black jeans



Officers would like to hear from anyone who recognises this description or who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

Perhaps you have CCTV, Ring Doorbell or Dash Cam footage from the area at the time that may have captured something? Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44210212262.

