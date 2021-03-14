https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
City Fibre

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Witness appeal following robbery on Kirby Road

Published: 3rd June 2021 15:44
Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a robbery on Kirby Road, near to the junction with London Road, on Monday 31 May.

At around 10pm, a man punched a 17-year-old boy in the face causing him to fall off his bike. The man then cycled off on the bike, described as an orange Whyte Shoreditch bike, towards Beresford Road.

The teenager sustained minor injuries to his face.

The man is described as:

  • White
  • Aged between 30 and 40 years-old
  • Around 5 foot 6 inches/5 foot 7 inches tall
  • Stocky build
  • Bald with no facial hair
  • Wearing a white short sleeved t-shirt and black jeans

Officers would like to hear from anyone who recognises this description or who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

Perhaps you have CCTV, Ring Doorbell or Dash Cam footage from the area at the time that may have captured something? Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44210212262.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies