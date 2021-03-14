Portsmouth Film & TV Student produces the Mountbatten Festival of Music 2021

Published: 4th June 2021 11:50

James Dunlop, a University of Portsmouth MSc Film and Television student was the producer and PA for the broadcast of the Mountbatten Festival of Music 2021, which will premiere on The Bands of HM Royal Marines YouTube channel on Saturday 5 June at 7:30pm.

The production, which is normally a three performance sell out show attended by upwards of 15,000 people, was filmed at the Royal Albert Hall with no audience in accordance to COVID-19 guidelines.

The concert features music from Neil Diamond, film composer Ennio Morricone, trailer music producers Two Steps from Hell and Marvel's Transformers, The Avengers & Ironman composer Brian Tyler; with Classic FM presenter John Suchet as Compere and presented by BBC's JJ Chalmers.

James, a 31 year old part-time Masters student, who recently directed two music videos with Pixie Lott at the end of last year, said: "It was once again an amazing opportunity to work on this prestigious broadcast in the Royal Albert Hall, London. We had the honour of Prince Harry and Meghan attending the concert and broadcast last year, which took place one week before the first lockdown, but since COVID hit the majority of live music events have obviously been stopped. Thanks to an outstanding production team, this show continued without an audience - just for cameras - for the first time in its 49 year history.

"Raising money for The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sargent Cancer fund for children, it'll be another fantastic show, virtually of course, this Saturday. Utilising skills I'm developing on the MSc Film and TV course under course leader Dr Searle Kochberg, they have directly contributed towards my personal development for both this broadcast and my work in industry, and I'm extremely grateful to be under the guidance of the University's team."

This year's show is James' fifth working on the broadcast, which was produced with 27 crew members, 12 cameras including two jibs and a steadicam, and a team of BBC regulars, the broadcast concert celebrates the 100th Anniversary of The Unknown Warrior and Cenotaph, 150th anniversary of the Royal Albert Hall and includes a tribute to the late HRH Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Mountbatten Festival of Music is the Royal Albert Hall's second longest running yearly show, with the 2021 concert marking its 49th consecutive year. The 1 hour 40 minute concert will premiere on Youtube on Saturday 5 June at 7:30pm, and is available on demand afterwards, as well as being broadcast on Forces TV at a later date.

