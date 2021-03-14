Man convicted of murdering 21-year-old George Allison in Havant

Published: 4th June 2021 17:39

A 26-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering George Allison in Havant in May 2020.

Kevin Batchelor, of no fixed address, was today found guilty of 21-year-old George's murder by a jury sitting at Winchester Crown Court.

He denied killing George, who was found at an address on Tichborne Grove, Havant with a stab wound to his upper left shoulder shortly after 11pm on Saturday 23 May.



On arrival, officers found George, of Havant, and a 28-year-old woman from Southsea with serious stab wounds.

Despite best efforts, George was pronounced dead at the scene. The 28-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment and has since recovered from her injuries.

Batchelor was found not guilty of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the injuries sustained by the woman.

He is due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday 16 June.

Two people have also been found guilty of assisting an offender in connection with this case. They are:

Barry Martin Baker, 39, of Oracle Drive, Waterlooville.

Hayley Jane Batchelor, 34, of Highwood Lawn, Havant.





They are due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Friday 2 July.

Lewis James Turner, 32, of Fore Street, Camelford, Cornwall has been found not guilty of assisting an offender.

The court heard how an altercation between George and the defendant broke out at shortly before 11pm, which resulted in Batchelor taking a kitchen knife from a metallic block and causing one fatal stab wound to George and wounding the 28-year-old woman when she attempted to intervene.

The jury were told how Batchelor then cycled to an address on Highwood Lawn, where he was assisted by Baker, Hayley Batchelor and Turner in disposing of the murder weapon and washing the clothing he had been wearing.

After today's verdict, Detective Inspector Lee McClellan, Senior Investigating Officer for the case, said: "We are pleased with today's verdict and would like to thank all those involved in this investigation, who have worked tirelessly alongside the Crown Prosecution Service to ensure that the person responsible for George's death was brought to justice.

"This was a tragic and senseless incident in which a young man has lost his life. The key message we hope people take away from this is that a single act and a split second decision can cause devastating lasting damage to numerous lives.

"If you find yourself getting involved in a confrontation or argument, stop, think about your actions and the potential consequences and walk away.

"Above all, our thoughts remain with George's friends, family and all those that knew him today."

George's family ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

