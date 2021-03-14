https://analytics.google.
Witnesses sought following robbery and assault incidents in Hilsea and Portsmouth

Published: 8th June 2021 16:49

Do you recognise these individuals?

Officers are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward following a number of linked incidents in the Hilsea and Portsmouth areas.

The first incident occurred at some stage between 8.45pm and 9pm on Wednesday 26 May at the Mountbatten Centre car park on Alex Way in Hilsea.

 



Four teenagers were walking across a car park outside of The Nuffield Gym when they were approached by three unknown men who demanded that the victims hand over their wallets and other property. One of the men has threatened one of the group with a knife and held it against his side until the items were handed over.

The group of three men then fled the scene.

A short while later, at approximately 9.30pm, the same three men believed to have been involved in the robbery on Alex Way entered The Co-Op on Twyford Avenue. While in the store, two men have been assaulted by the group causing minor injuries.

However, as the group left the store, one of the men has assaulted another man in an unprovoked attack on Stamshaw Road at some stage between 9.30pm and 9.45pm.

Officers have conducted all initial lines of enquiry and are now turning to the public to help identify the offenders involved.

Do you recognise these men? Were you in either area at the time of the incidents? Perhaps you saw what happened?

Anyone with information in relation to these incidents is asked to call 101, quoting 44210204846.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

 

 

