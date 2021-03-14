Man suffers knife injuries to legs during incident in Portsmouth

Published: 9th June 2021 14:43

Officers are appealing for witnesses to an assault which took place in Portsmouth last night (Tuesday 8 June).

At approximately 7.15pm, an altercation occurred between two people on Dugald Drummond Street, near to Greetham Street, during which a man in his 20s suffered knife injuries to his legs. These are not life-threatening.

The person with the knife was described as a teenage boy, white, slim, and wearing a grey tracksuit with black stripes down the side. He may have also sustained injuries during this incident but this is not confirmed.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this take place.

Police know there were at least two vehicles that drove past during the incident. One was a Müller milk delivery lorry, and the other was a silver/ grey estate style vehicle.

The driver of the silver/grey vehicle got out of the driver’s seat and spoke to the injured man.

Officers are particularly interested in identifying and speaking with this driver, and anyone else who witnessed the incident or has any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting 44210224141.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

