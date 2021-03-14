CCTV images released following robbery at BP garage in Portchester

Published: 9th June 2021 14:55

Do you recognise these men?

Officers want to speak to them in connection with a robbery in Portchester last night (Tuesday 8 June).

Between 10.30pm and 10.40pm, two men entered the BP Garage on West Street, and one of the men threatened counter staff with a knife whilst making demands for money.

The second man stood by the front entrance whilst this was happening.

Money and tobacco was handed over before the men left the area on foot in the direction of The Crossways.

As part of this investigation, police are also looking at a shoplifting incident the previous night (Monday 7 June) in which three men stole a large quantity of meat from the same garage.

Officers would like to identify the men pictured as they may have information to assist thier enquiries. The quality of images varies, but Officers know someone will know who these men are.

Do you know them? Has anyone tried to offer you cigarettes/tobacco or meat for sale in suspicious circumstances?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210224372.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

