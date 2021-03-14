Three men injured during large public order incident on Southsea Common involving moped rider

Published: 9th June 2021 16:41

We are investigating a public order incident which resulted in a group of people becoming injured on Southsea Common earlier this month.



A number of enquiries have been carried out, but Officers are appealing for witnesses and any information that can help them identify the people involved.

Between 10pm and 11pm on Tuesday 1 June, a large fight broke out between two groups of people on the Common. It was reported to police that the altercation initially began when a man on a moped rode very close to a small group of people.

This then escalated to a large group of people confronting the smaller group, and two or more men in the smaller group were run over by the man on the moped.

As a result of this incident, three men in their 20s suffered facial injuries - one of which sustained a broken jaw.

Officers are keen to identify the man on the moped. At this time they have a limited description of him:

He has been described as white, aged between 17 and 23 years, slim with brown hair.He was riding a black Peugeot moped.

Did you see this man on the Common at this time? Did you witness any of this incident? Do you know the people involved?

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210213746.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

