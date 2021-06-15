Can you help Police find missing Bradley Thomas from Fleet?

Published: 15th June 2021 07:28

C an you help Police find missing Bradley Thomas, 25, from Fleet?



He has not been seen since around 10am yesterday, after leaving his home address that morning.

Officers, along with Bradley’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and are now asking the public to report any sightings to us.

Bradley is described as:

-White

-5ft 9ins tall

-Having short brown hair

-Of very slim build

-Having a tattoo on his arm of a red rose

He was last seen wearing white trainers, black jeans and a pink hoodie.

If you can help officers reunite Bradley with his family, please call 101 quoting 44210233006.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.