https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
City Fibre

Testimonials

"We have only been registered with AboutMyArea Portsmouth for about 2 months. The results have been amazing. Brilliant communication tool in this era of social networking. "
- Good Neighbours
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Can you help Police find missing Bradley Thomas from Fleet?

Published: 15th June 2021 07:28

 

 

 

Can you help Police find missing Bradley Thomas, 25, from Fleet?


He has not been seen since around 10am yesterday, after leaving his home address that morning.

 

Officers, along with Bradley’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and are now asking the public to report any sightings to us.

Bradley is described as:

-White

-5ft 9ins tall

-Having short brown hair

-Of very slim build

-Having a tattoo on his arm of a red rose

He was last seen wearing white trainers, black jeans and a pink hoodie.

If you can help officers reunite Bradley with his family, please call 101 quoting  44210233006.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency. 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Council Elections 2021 | Culture | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies