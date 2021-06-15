https://analytics.google.
Can you help us find missing Lee Yarrow from Paulsgrove?

Published: 15th June 2021 09:57

 

 

 

Can you help Police find missing Lee Yarrow, 41, from Paulsgrove?

He was last seen at 10pm last night (14 June) leaving his home address in Elkstone Road.

Officers, and his family, are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are now asking for the public to help find him.

Lee is described as:

-White

-5ft 6ins tall

-Of slim build

-Ash blonde, short hair

-Has a goatee

-Wears glasses

He was last seen wearing black trousers and a navy blue t-shirt.

It is believed he may be around Southsea seafront or Portsdown Hill.

If you can help reunite Lee with his family, please contact the Police on 101, quoting 44210233769.

Dial 999 in an emergency.

