Appeal following public order incident on Southsea Common.

Published: 16th June 2021 12:24
Officers are investigating after a public order incident that took place on 14th June, on Southsea Common, close to the War Memorial.

Around 30 people were involved in the incident that took place between 8pm and 8:30pm. An 18 year-old man was later treated for a small injury to his back that required stitches.

Officers are trying to establish what happened and are especially keen to hear from any passing motorists who may have recorded dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who has video footage that could help our investigation, is asked to phone 101 quoting 44210233631.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111

